Westfield magazines

A phenomenally successful business, Westfield seeks to set the pace in retail by delivering ‘extraordinary experiences’ to customers and tenant retailers alike. As Westfield’s content partner, BauerWorks collaborates with a dynamic group of creative agencies to develop and deliver richly creative content that spans all channels and activities. Australia’s best and brightest fashion talents are involved in producing images and stories that are used, reused and re-imagined across print, website, in-store signage, digital signage and social media, to the benefit of Westfield’s two audiences: its shoppers and its retailers.