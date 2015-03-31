Menu Hide

Captivating an audience that loves to shop and driving millions of dollars in sales for Myer.

the idea

As a department store, Myer maintains broad-based appeal for a diverse customer base. But, for the future growth of its business, it has a special interest in cultivating a segment of that audience with a passion for shopping and a fascination for fashion. Emporium, produced by BauerWorks, is a content sub-brand that speaks directly to that high value target group, responding to their interests with trend briefings, style round-ups and behind-the-scenes industry insights channelled through a content hub, lavish quarterly magazine and weekly eDMs.

Myer Emporium is the largest-circulating fashion and lifestyle magazine in the country, with a content hub launched late 2015

THE SOLUTION

The content partnership between BauerWorks and Myer began with Emporium magazine, Australia’s largest-circulating fashion and lifestyle magazine. A combination of quality content and media sales expertise transformed the existing magazine (previously published by another media company) and turned it into a key driver of engagement for the MyerOne loyalty program and sales for the business across all categories. Within a few years, the same formula was applied to weekly EDMs which, like the magazine, have produced phenomenal results in terms of both sales and engagement, including a 44% sales uplift for a promotion of Karl Lagerfield, Emporio Armani and Michael Kors watches, and a 53% uplift for a showcase of Alexander McQueen bags.

Emporium’s reputation as a fashion insider was boosted even further when former Vogue editor-in-chief Kirstie Clements was named as an editorial consultant for the brand. Kirstie has helped to attract editorial contributions from some of Australia’s most exceptional creative talents in photography and styling, underscoring Emporium’s agenda-setting credentials.

 

As it continues to strengthen its customer offering with enriched digital and in-store experiences, Myer has partnered with BauerWorks to launch the content hub, myeremporium.com.au

the impact

Myer Emporium drives annual sales of $95 million in fashion, $62 million in beauty and $92 million in home and entertainment products.

2013 Publishers Australia Excellence Awards
Custom Magazine of the Year

2013 Custom Content Council Pearl Awards
New Launch or Relaunch [silver]

