The content partnership between BauerWorks and Myer began with Emporium magazine, Australia’s largest-circulating fashion and lifestyle magazine. A combination of quality content and media sales expertise transformed the existing magazine (previously published by another media company) and turned it into a key driver of engagement for the MyerOne loyalty program and sales for the business across all categories. Within a few years, the same formula was applied to weekly EDMs which, like the magazine, have produced phenomenal results in terms of both sales and engagement, including a 44% sales uplift for a promotion of Karl Lagerfield, Emporio Armani and Michael Kors watches, and a 53% uplift for a showcase of Alexander McQueen bags.

Emporium’s reputation as a fashion insider was boosted even further when former Vogue editor-in-chief Kirstie Clements was named as an editorial consultant for the brand. Kirstie has helped to attract editorial contributions from some of Australia’s most exceptional creative talents in photography and styling, underscoring Emporium’s agenda-setting credentials.

As it continues to strengthen its customer offering with enriched digital and in-store experiences, Myer has partnered with BauerWorks to launch the content hub, myeremporium.com.au