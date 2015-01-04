Changing the way the world looks at accountants - from bean counters to bold thinkers driving business growth and innovation.

the idea

With more than 150,000 members in over 120 countries around the world, CPA Australia represents a body of business decision-makers driving growth and leading innovation internationally.

The organisation needed to maintain strong engagement with its members, while talking to an audience beyond its membership. It also had a vision extending well beyond Australian accountancy: to have its CPA Australia qualification recognised as a high-level designation for business professionals in Australasia, Asia and beyond. For all that, it required content that took members and interested outsiders into the region’s big business issues.

BauerWorks relaunched the organisation’s existing journal in 2010. Polished, authoritative and cutting-edge, INTHEBLACK is now the organisation’s calling card, effectively and comprehensively banishing the old grey-suit clichés of the profession. The magazine is distributed beyond the membership base, selling at newsstands and being distributed at Qantas business lounges across Australia.