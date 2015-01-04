THE SOLUTION
In the pages of INTHEBLACK magazine and on the intheblack.com website, the global business future becomes high-impact reality.
Its cover subjects have ranged from film and theatre industry player Cate Blanchett to Victoria Cross winner and leadership champion Ben Roberts-Smith. Its readers have heard global business experts from Ariana Huffington to Ram Charan and seen the global business future from China’s soaring skyscrapers to the international battle over video streaming. And everything is delivered by the best of the region’s business writers, illustrators and photographers.
This high-quality content positions CPA Australia as a global business leader – and a leader amongst membership organisations.
Industry peers have recognised INTHEBLACK’s achievements with a string of Australian and international awards. In 2015 alone, the magazine was named at the global Content Marketing Awards as Best Association Magazine as well as winning Best Use Of Illustration. In 2014 it was Custom Magazine of the Year (Australian Magazine Awards) and Business Magazine of the Year (Publishers Australia Excellence Awards).
Building on the long-standing success of the title, INTHEBLACK strives to constantly innovate with effective incremental changes. Some examples include:
SIGNATURE ISSUE – In our October issue we include a special feature on 10 Bold Strategic Moves which delves into intriguing and remarkable business decisions.
MEET THE STRATEGIST EVENT – This event at the annual CPA Australia Congress hosts three of the magazine’s interview subjects in conversation about strategy, leadership and building a business.